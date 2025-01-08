DanTDM starts radio show to play music from Zelda, Final Fantasy, Minecraft, and more

Minecraft YouTuber DanTDM is launching his own radio show on Classic FM that only plays music from video games.

With over 29 million subscribers on YouTube, DanTDM, whose real name is Daniel Middleton, has skyrocketed in popularity with his Minecraft content and other video game-related videos.

The YouTuber has shared his love for video game music many times in the past, having studied music production at college while growing his channel.

Now, he’s combining his love for creating content and video game music with a new radio show called Next Level with DanTDM.

DanTDM reveals Next Level by DanTDM

The YouTuber is joining Classic FM for the radio show, which will begin on January 11, 2025, at 9 pm and each show will last an hour.

It appears to be temporary, however, as the station says it will only run until the Easter holiday… which is Sun, Apr 20, 2025.

During the series, Dan will showcase music from some of the greatest video games of all time, including The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy VII, The Elder Scrolls V, and one of his favorite games – Minecraft.

In a statement to Classic FM, Dan revealed he was grateful to have the opportunity to run his own radio show.

“Teenage me wouldn’t be able to believe I have my own radio show! Having studied music production at university and then worked in video games for the past 15 years, being given a show that celebrates the meeting of these two worlds feels totally surreal,” he said.

“Classic FM is such an iconic station and I’m really grateful and excited to have been given this opportunity.”

DanTDM is far from the first YouTuber to try out different avenues for creating content. Back in September, Valkyrae revealed the launch of her media company to make anime and already has multiple projects planned for release.