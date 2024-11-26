DanTDM finally responds to KSI outrage after viral Lunchly criticism

British YouTuber DanTDM has finally addressed his viral, largely one-sided feud with fellow influencer KSI, who infamously lashed out at him for criticizing Lunchly in September 2024.

Lunchly’s launch was almost instantly met with backlash, and DanTDM was one of the major names in the YouTube space who voiced his disapproval of the product.

“This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple. How does this benefit their fans? This is selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them. Do better,” Dan wrote in a post on X that instantly went viral.

In particular, KSI — one of the three influencers responsible for founding Lunchly — had a vehement reaction to Dan’s comments, even creating a 20-minute-long video addressing the backlash against himself and Lunchly.

“I’m not seeing people going crazy toward them on Twitter, do you know why? I’ve realized why. People just hate us, they hate us. People hate Logan Paul, they hate MrBeast, and they hate me on Twitter,” KSI said.

He would go on to bring up DanTDM at any opportunity as the weeks went on — a strategy that divided his fanbase, especially after he dragged Kai Cenat’s McDonald’s collaboration and Tom Holland’s alcohol-free beer into the feud.

Although he later admitted that his apparent outrage was all just a marketing tactic to get clicks and attention, many viewers were left with a sour taste in their mouths… and now that all the drama is said and done, DanTDM — who was totally quiet amid KSI’s rampage — has finally spoken out.

DanTDM divides fans with long-awaited response to KSI feud

Dan lightly addressed the issue during a November 24th episode of the ‘Shut Up I’m Talking’ podcast with fellow creators TommyInnit and Jack Manifold, where the topic of holding other influencers accountable for their actions came up.

“It takes that — like a tweet, or by someone who has a large following — to make someone self-reflect a little bit,” he began. “Like, ‘Actually, what are we doing?'”

At this point, TommyInnit referenced Irish YouTuber JackSepticEye, who was one of the first to call out Logan Paul’s infamous incident in Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’ back in 2017.

“With the Lunchly stuff, as well, there’s probably a similar thing. I was like, ‘This is going too far,'” Dan continued. “You can push it to a point, and Logan should really know that if you push something to a point, you’re gonna go too far.”

DanTDM explains why he never responded to KSI

That’s not all; Dan also joked that his “aura was quite strong” after his tweet went viral, seeming surprised that the “entire internet” had his back amid his spat with KSI.

“I couldn’t be bothered to fight,” he explained. “He loves the whole back and forth, that’s what the whole boxing stuff is about. I get it. I understand it, but it was funnier to not feed into it and just watch it happen. It was fun.”

Dan also revealed that his wife had cautioned him against replying any further… but the situation still ended up getting “out of hand.”

It remains to be seen if KSI will hit back at Dan, now that he’s admitted the entire ‘beef’ was for clicks – but fans are certainly keeping an eye on his X account in the meantime.