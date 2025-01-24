Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday message to IShowSpeed breaks big Instagram record

Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral birthday message to IShowSpeed got so popular that it actually broke a record on Instagram.

Streaming star IShowSpeed celebrated his 20th birthday on January 21, 2025, during his tour through South America.

After being surprised by his girlfriend, who’d traveled to another hemisphere to be with him for his big day, he got an even bigger shock — a special message from his sports idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Happy Birthday, Speed! Hope your day was great. Stay wild and fast!” the football legend wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo’s comment completely took Speed off guard, stunning him so much that he admitted to actually “crying” about it.

“[It was] the best birthday gift that I could ever receive,” Speed said. “The man himself, Cristiano Ronaldo, told me Happy Birthday. I literally screamed and did a backflip in the middle of the airport.

“I literally cried right there in that airport, y’all.”

The moment took social media by storm, owing to the fact that Speed got recognized by his favorite celebrity in the entire world, who he’s so obsessed with that it’s become a meme over the years.

Ronaldo’s comment went so viral that it broke a record on Instagram, becoming the platform’s second most-liked comment ever at over 2.3 million likes.

Funnily enough, the football star also holds the record for the most-liked Instagram comment, which was his response to Mbappe’s announcement moving to Real Madrid in June 2024.

It’s safe to say that Ronaldo is Instagram’s golden child, as he even boasts the most-followed account on the app, followed by Lionel Messi, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner, respectively.

He also has his very own YouTube channel, which he first started in 2024 and quickly gained millions of subscribers, even surpassing MrBeast’s record to become the fastest-growing channel in 24 hours.

Ronaldo has a billion followers across all his social media platforms — and although IShowSpeed and MrBeast are some of the net’s top stars, Ronaldo’s star power is a force of its own.