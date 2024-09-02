Cristiano Ronaldo says he’s coming to “beat” MrBeast in YouTube subscribers

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo wants to take on MrBeast as he continues to gain millions of YouTube subscribers.

The Al Nassr footballer joined YouTube on August 21, 2024, and quickly skyrocketed in subscribers as tens of millions of fans flocked to the account.

He gained subscribers so fast, in fact, that he managed to break MrBeast’s record of over 20M subscribers gained in a single 24-hour period.

During an interview on September 2, 2024, Ronaldo revealed what he hopes for with the future of his YouTube channel – and it involves overtaking MrBeast in YouTube subs.

Article continues after ad

“MrBeast is the one I have to beat,” he said.

Beating Donaldson in YouTube subs isn’t going to be an easy feat, as the YouTube star became the first to reach 300M subscribers back in July.

On top of that, his sub count has grown by 13 million more in the weeks since his accomplishment.

MrBeast vs Ronaldo – Live Comparison Counter

Livecounts offers the ability to watch both Ronaldo and MrBeast’s subscriber count change by the second, and many are streaming the comparison on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ronaldo has just under 56M subs on YouTube, putting him around 268M subs behind MrBeast’s main channel.

While Ronaldo still has quite a way to go before coming close to surpassing MrBeast, he very quickly surpassed one of his biggest fans – YouTube streaming star IShowSpeed.

Speed was live when he heard the news about Ronaldo passing his subscriber count, and promptly smashed his setup – but he wasn’t angry.

“Oh my god he just did it in one day, he passed me in one day!” he said. “Siu! Nobody can stop him! Nobody, he’s the GOAT!”

Article continues after ad

Just days later, NFL Star Tom Brady shared that he wants to start a group chat with Speed and Ronaldo – hinting at a potential collaboration in the future.