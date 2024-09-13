Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates hitting 1 Billion followers amid massive YouTube success

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating after becoming one of the first people to hit one billion followers across all of their social media accounts.

Ronaldo is one of the most popular footballers ever to play the game, so it should come as no surprise that he’s also amassed a rather sizable audience across social media.

On September 12, 2024, he took to those social media channels to celebrate a major milestone – surpassing 1 Billion followers across all of his channels.

Article continues after ad

“We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond. From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together,” he said in the post.

“You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

Ronaldo’s followers are spread across six different accounts, which he shows in the graphic made for the announcement. Instagram is his biggest by far, with over 638 million followers on the Meta-owned platform.

Facebook is his second biggest page with over 170 million, and X – formerly known as Twitter – comes in with a whopping 113 million. Ronaldo is also active on Chinese social media sites Weibo and Kuaishou, where he has just under 10M on each.

Article continues after ad

This comes just weeks after Ronaldo decided to join YouTube on August 21, 2024. Tens of millions of fans flocked to the channel to hit the subscribe button and the footballer sits at over 60 million subscribers as of writing.

Thanks to this success, Ronaldo says he’s coming to “beat” MrBeast’s subscriber count in the future – but he’s still about 240M subs behind the YouTube star.