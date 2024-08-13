CoryxKenshin says videos are coming as he’s spotted in public during year-long hiatus

CoryxKenshin says that new videos are coming, following his extended break, after a TikToker just happened to spot the popular YouTuber out in public.

Known for his gameplay videos of the latest horror titles, CoryxKenshin has amassed nearly 19 million subscribers over the years he’s been on YouTube.

One of the games he’s best known for is Five Nights at Freddy’s, and he even featured in the 2023 movie about the franchise.

But, Cory’s last video upload was on June 27, 2023, leaving many wondering if he had fully quit the YouTube game.

On August 12, 2024, TikToker 15kindebt uploaded a video with Kenshin, after appearing to simply spot him out and about at random, and received some good news for fans.

“Tell them, tell them we ain’t getting no more videos, it’s over with,” said the TikToker.

Cory replied: “Y’all [are] getting some videos.”

The TikTok was short, and despite getting confirmation from the YouTuber that more videos are coming – he didn’t share when that would happen.

Regardless, viewers are excited to see that Cory’s doing well and are excited for new content in the future.

“Video made me genuinely so happy,” one user replied. Another said: “WHEN ARE WE GETTING VIDEOS OMG.”

“I MISS HIM SO MUCH OH MY GOD,” commented a third.

This isn’t the first time CoryxKenshin has taken an extended break from YouTube. Back in 2020, he went nine months without uploading new content to his channel. Upon his return, he shared that the time was spent enjoying life while traveling and visiting various Make-A-Wish patients.

Kenshin’s not the only influencer to take a long hiatus from social media lately. Kick streamer Adin Ross recently returned to the platform after taking 81 days away. Since returning, he began work on trying to get unbanned on Twitch and shattered his personal viewership record with a stream alongside former president Donald Trump.