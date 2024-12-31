CoryxKenshin promises to upload 100 videos in 2025 after year and a half absence

Popular YouTuber CoryxKenshin has promised fans an extremely active upload schedule for 2025 after being absent from making content for over a year.

CoryxKenshin is one of the most prominent YouTubers in the gaming space, best known for his playthroughs of horror titles like Five Nights at Freddy’s and watching short horror films with his viewers.

In fact, he’s so popular that he even scored a bit part in Blumhouse’s FNAF film — but after announcing his involvement in the movie back in June 2023, he went radio silent.

That is, until December 2024, when he finally made his long-awaited comeback with news that he’d been busy creating his very own manga series titled ‘Monsters We Make.’

YouTube: coryxkenshin CoryxKenshin debuted the trailer for his new manga, Monsters We Make, on December 13 after a year and a half of radio silence.

In the weeks that followed, Cory has been more active, uploading five new videos… and on New Year’s Eve, he had even more good news for his loyal fans.

You’ll be seeing a lot more of CoryxKenshin in 2025

In a December 31 episode of his ‘Spooky Scary Sunday’ series, Cory revealed that he plans on uploading 100 videos throughout the year. This means that, if he holds to his goal, he could upload around two videos a week in 2025.

This marks a huge win for his fans, who have (not so patiently) waited over a year and a half for his grand return to making content.

“You guys didn’t see me much in 2024, but I’m gonna be very intentional with my schedule and goals in 2025 as it comes to YouTube,” he explained. “…hopefully, we can make a lot of memories in 2025.”

That’s not all; he also revealed that he has other “stretch goals” in mind for the year, meaning that fans are in for quite a treat on top of his usual upload schedule.

(Topic starts at 7:20)

Cory has big plans in store for the future, calling on the likes of Netflix and even animation giant Mappa to adapt his manga series into an anime, calling it his “ultimate goal.”

Given that he’s already seen major interest from fans, viewers are hopeful that big studios take notice of his latest creation as he dives into an ambitious 2025.