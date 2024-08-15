CoryxKenshin mobbed by fans as he assures more videos are coming

YouTube star CoryxKenshin has been spotted in another video surrounded by a mob of fans begging him to upload another video after his year-long hiatus.

CoryxKenshin is an extremely popular gaming-focused content creator on YouTube, boasting nearly 19 million subscribers.

Over his 15-year career on YouTube, Cory has become famous for his humorous playthroughs of horror games like Five Nights at Freddy’s, as well as his weekly series reacting to short horror films, Spooky Scary Sundays.

However, he’s been absent from the internet since June 2023, when he last uploaded a video reacting to his own cameo in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

It’s been over a year since he was active on social media, but as of August 2024, the YouTuber has been spotted out in public by several fans.

On August 13, Cory appeared in a short video taken outdoors by a viewer, whom he assured would be “getting more videos” in the future.

However, that wasn’t the last fans would see of him. Two days later, another video takes social media by storm, showing the influencer surrounded by a mob of excited subscribers begging him to make more content.

“Quiet, quiet,” the YouTuber urged the crowd, who did their best to contain their enthusiasm.

“You don’t make videos no more!” the cameraperson shouted.

“Yeah, my videos is coming, alright?” Cory assured.

“Bro, I thought you was dead!” the fan continued as the YouTuber doled out hugs to the excited crowd of viewers left and right.

However, many netizens aren’t convinced that Cory will actually make his long-awaited comeback, with comments across social media hypothesizing that he merely told his subscribers to get them out of his hair during a public outing.

“Bro just told them that so he can get out of there quick,” one user wrote.

“He just tryna get them out the way, ain’t no need vids coming,” another speculated.

“Mf is lying for no reason,” another said.

Thus far, Cory has yet to make any posts on his social media profiles. His last post was on Instagram in July 2023 at DreamCon — but thanks to these latest fan sightings, it’s clear that many viewers continue to hold out hope that he’ll make a grand return sometime soon.