CoryxKenshin calls on Netflix & Mappa to make anime for his viral manga

YouTube star CoryxKenshin has finally returned after a nearly two-year hiatus with an original manga, which he wants adapted into a fully-fledged anime by major studios like Netflix or Mappa.

CoryxKenshin came back to the internet on December 13 after a year and a half of silence, effectively breaking the internet and instantly rising to the top of YouTube’s Trending page.

He explained his absence was due to locking in and focusing on his next big project, a manga titled Monsters We Make.

On December 16, he uploaded another video diving deeper into his absence, explaining that his ultimate goal is to get his manga adapted into an anime — and he has big ambitions for the series.

YouTube: coryxkenshin CoryxKenshin debuted the trailer for his new manga, Monsters We Make, on December 13 after a year and a half of radio silence.

CoryxKenshin’s “ultimate goal” to adapt his manga into anime

In fact, Cory directly called out studios like Netflix, Crunchyroll and even MAPPA of Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan fame, asking them to get in while the hype is hot to be the first to translate his story from page to screen.

“My second ambition for Monsters We Make is to adapt the manga into an anime,” he said. “This goal, besides writing a good story… the ultimate goal for Monsters We Make, is to get it to a studio.”

In order to achieve this goal, Cory knows that he has to prove there’s interest in his story, and urged fans to pick up a copy if they’re intrigued enough by what he’s shown so far.

“…I gotta come correct to these animation studios,” he continued. “I do feel Monsters We Make will be special. So again, Netflix, Crunchyroll — Mappa, I’m looking at you. Whoever wants to come put in their bids, do it early. I think I have something.”

That’s not all; Cory also teased that he’s been hard at work on yet another project, but he didn’t say much else about it, leaving viewers excited for what he’s got in store.

The sky’s the limit with what Cory could be cooking up in the background following this latest reveal, given what he’s been part of in the past.

In fact, he even acted in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s movie in a bit part, which he announced in his final video before taking an extended break from the internet… so there’s no telling what he’s got up his sleeve for the future.