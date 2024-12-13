CoryxKenshin breaks YouTube hiatus to reveal new manga

Popular gaming YouTuber CoryxKenshin has finally returned to the platform after over a year of inactivity, revealing that he’s been secretly cooking up a new manga the entire time.

CoryxKenshin is one of the most prominent YouTubers on the scene, boasting over 19 million subscribers thanks to his humor, horror game playthroughs and reactions to short horror films during his ‘Spooky Scary Sunday’ series.

He even had a bit part in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s movie in 2023 — but after making his big reveal, he went silent on all social media.

It’s been over a year and a half since Cory posted that video, leaving fans desperate for any and all news about their favorite creator. And on December 13, 2024, he finally broke his silence.

YouTube: CoryxKenshin CoryxKenshin has finally returned to YouTube over a year and a half after uploading his last video.

CoryxKenshin finally returns to YouTube over a year later

CoryxKenshin shocked viewers across the net with his long-awaited video, which was mostly an advertisement for his forthcoming manga series titled ‘Monsters We Make.’

The animated trailer shows a series of sci-fi characters duking it out against hulking alien monsters. It appears well-animated and officially drops on December 16.

Thus far, not much is known about the comic, but fans can sign up on its official website to learn more as the launch date progresses.

“I hope you’ve been well over this long period of time of us not seeing each other,” the YouTuber said. “Except for at the zoo. More on that later.”

“Praise God, it is good to finally be back.”

Cory was jokingly referring to the time that a mob of excited fans spotted him at a zoo in August, uploading videos of the overwhelmed creator assuring them that he’d be back at some point as they begged him to make content again.

While Cory has had long hiatuses before, this latest absence from YouTube had some viewers wondering if he’d retired, for good. They can rest easy knowing that he was merely cooking up his next big project, which will drop in the next few days.