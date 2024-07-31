Comedian Christina Pazsitzky reveals cancer diagnosis during podcast

Comedian Christina Pazsitzky revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but has no plans to stop hosting the Your Mom’s House podcast alongside her husband, Tom Segura.

Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura are one of the comedy world’s most popular couples with both having successful Netflix specials and fans get a chance to enjoy the duo’s chemistry in Your Mom’s House.

On July 31, the couple spoke directly to their audience, noting how they’d been with them through the birth of their children, deaths in the family, and other personal experiences before breaking news about the cancer diagnosis.

“I have very, very early stage breast cancer. Womp womp,” she said. “It’s totally treatable. The prognosis is very good. I will not die. This is not my last summer on earth. It’s highly treatable, I’m gonna be fine.”

(segment begins at 36:00)

Christina did note that treating the cancer was going to mean going at it very aggressively, but because hosting the podcast brings her so much joy, she’s planning on continuing to do it as long as she can.

Despite the diagnosis, the comedian remained in good spirits, joking about the name of the cancer, and how she would have to do a one-woman show about “being a survivor.”

“I don’t want it to become my identity,” she added. “I don’t want to have to do the Instagram posts of me in a hospital gown with thumbs up and then ‘get your monograms ladies.’”

She further warned fans not to send her messages about beating cancer, explaining that “there’s nothing worse than people sending slogans or platitudes” when something bad happens.

“Send me something creative!” she urged before continuing to joke with Tom about the situation and how she was going to deal with it.

Pazsitzky isn’t the first YouTuber to deal with cancer. In 2023, Grace Helbig had to overcome ‘triple-positive breast cancer’ and earlier in 2024, Twitch streamer Ninja was diagnosed with melanoma.