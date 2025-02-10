Coffeezilla responds to Hawk Tuah girl calling him “scary” by revealing podcast invite

Coffeezilla has responded to Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch calling him a “big scary guy” by revealing he was invited to do her podcast before FaZe Banks.

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch launched her $Hawk meme coin back in December 2024, but the value of the token almost immediately plummeted, with critics accusing her of orchestrating a “rug pull.”

YouTube crypto investigator Coffeezilla almost immediately began speaking out against the launch, blasting Welch during a conversation with the influencer on X. She’s been quiet about the launch since then, and hasn’t released an episode of her podcast, Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch, since December 3, 2024.

Her return episode with FaZe CEO Ricky Banks was leaked on February 6, 2025, however, and in it – Welch had a few choice words for Coffeezilla. She said: “Coffeezilla got on there. Scary guy, let me tell you. Don’t ever want to have a conversation with him.”

Coffeezilla has since responded to her comments and revealed that Welch’s lawyer actually invited him to do the podcast before the FaZe CEO.

“I thought this was weird because Haliey Welch’s lawyer invited me on the show. In fact, he really, really wanted me on the show and kept telling me how much Haliey Welch liked me,” he said.

He went on to show messages from her lawyer talking about wanting him on the show to have a longer conversation about the $Hawk token launch.

It read: “Haliey would like to have you as a guest on her podcast. You would be her first guest since the failed token launch, and it would get a significant amount of views. Would be very friendly. She really likes you, and would like to have a longform conversation about the ins and outs of crypto.”

(Topic starts at 0:46)

He went on to explain that he wasn’t interested in doing the podcast without more answers regarding what happened with the failed token launch.

“I do still have questions that have remained unanswered, so if Haliey is a fan, I’d appreciate some real answers as to what happened with Alex/Clinton/her… but won’t do a podcast when so much is wrong with what happened,” he said.

While Coffeezilla declined the podcast invite, FaZe Banks went on the show to listen to Welch’s story about what happened behind the scenes. The Talk Tuah episode wasn’t supposed to be released according to Banks, but the team behind the show leaked it on YouTube.

In it, Welch tearfully explained her “biggest mistake” made when launching the coin and explained that she wants to make amends with those who invested into the token.