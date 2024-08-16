Coffeezilla claims Stevewilldoit wants to sue him over Roobet YouTube series

Coffeezilla claims that Stevewilldoit wants to file a lawsuit against him over a 2021 YouTube series where he investigated Steve’s involvement in Roobet crypto gambling.

The YouTuber has skyrocketed in popularity over the years thanks to his videos where he investigates various influencer-related crypto “scams.”

He’s called out quite a few big names, including former FaZe member Frazier ‘Kay’ Khattrri, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis.

In 2021, the investigative YouTuber called out Nelk member Stevewilldoit in a six-part series about the online crypto gambling platform Roobet and his involvement.

In a YouTube video on August 15, 2024, Coffee claimed Steve wants to sue him because of the Roobet series.

“He thinks that I accused him in a video of owning Roobet,” Coffee said. “I naturally ask ‘where did I accuse you, I need a timestamp’ and he says ‘maybe you didn’t but maybe the entire videos are misleading.'”

The YouTuber claimed Steve told him he wasn’t “threatening” him, but sent Coffee a screenshot of a conversation with his mom. In the screenshot, Steve was telling her he wants to sue.

Allegedly sent on April 23, 2024, the message reads: “I want to file a lawsuit against Coffeezilla. What he stated was inaccurate.”

It’s unknown if Steve will ever file the lawsuit, but if he does, it won’t be the first one Coffee has had to deal with.

Logan Paul filed a lawsuit against Coffeezilla back in June 2024, claiming defamation of character following the YouTuber’s CryptoZoo investigation.

Coffee’s initial three-part video on the CryptoZoo project was released at the end of 2022, and Logan quickly shared plans to refund affected users.

The refund website was launched in March 2024, but Coffee quickly called it a “massive con” after he noticed several issues with rules around getting a refund.

Coffeezilla responded to the lawsuit on August 5, and accused Paul of trying to “dodge accountability” regarding the whole project.