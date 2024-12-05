Coffeezilla blasts Hawk Tuah crypto token in heated confrontation with Haliey Welch 

Coffeezilla got into a heated confrontation with Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch as he blasted the launch of her crypto token, $Hawk.

On Wednesday, December 4, Welch released her crypto token, aptly named $Hawk, and fans flooded the comments of her posts on X showing their investments.

The coin quickly grew in value, but fans began to call out the influencer as the token’s market cap quickly dropped – causing people to lose money in the process.

Article continues after ad

Crypto investigator and YouTuber Coffeezilla shared his thoughts about the coin in a series of tweets and even confronted Haliey Welch and the company behind her token in a voice conversation on X Spaces.

Coffeezilla speaks out against $Hawk and confronts Haliey Welch

“…please do not put your money in “hawk tuah” coin,” he said. “Memecoins always benefit A.) insiders. B.) trading bots. Don’t be exit liquidity.”

He went on to join an X space with Haliey Welch and the company behind the token to address concerns.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This is one of the most miserable, horrible launches I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve been tracing it on chain for a while,” he slammed. “You guys generated over $1M in fees while y’alls fans got rug-pulled. There were snipers but there was also insider trading directly linked to y’alls creator account.”

One of the accounts helping run the project pushed back against Coffeezilla‘s claims, denying that the project has been rug-pulled despite the value of the token dropping.

Article continues after ad

Coffee responded: “This is the worst tokenomics I’ve ever seen and it is a scam.”

This isn’t the first time Coffeezilla has called out an influencer for ‘scamming’ fans with a crypto token. He’s been quite vocal about Logan Paul’s affiliation with CryptoZoo, a blockchain NFT project that promised an interactive game that was never delivered.

A series of videos from Coffee in late 2022 led to Logan filing a defamation lawsuit against the YouTuber.

Article continues after ad