Cody Ko breaks silence on Tana Mongeau allegations & fans are disappointed

Cody Ko has finally done something in response to the allegations levied against him by Tana Mongeau. However, it was merely him stepping away from TMG Studios rather than addressing the issue head-on.

In the weeks since Mongeau’s accusations, Cody Ko lost over 300,000 subscribers as his fans made their displeasure clear.

Ko’s last video at the time of writing was released on June 21, 2024, and it’s been flooded with dislikes and negative comments since the allegations surfaced.

Cody Ko finally said something in response to this controversy via a letter related to TMG Studios, his podcast platform, but the response hasn’t done much to quell viewers’ concerns. It also hasn’t directly addressed the actions he’s been accused of committing.

Cody Ko steps down from TMG Studios

TMG (Tiny Meat Gang) Studios is a podcast collective that features Cody Ko’s shows, but also several other creators that run their own podcasts. While TMG is about more than just Cody Ko, he’s an integral part of the platform.

TMG also has a paywalled part of the site that gives access to some exclusive content, a members-only Discord, and early access to merch amongst other things.

This paywall also grants access to the site’s feed, the place where Cody Ko’s statement is posted. And, while it’s true that his message can be accessed by free users, only those who have bought their way past the paywall can make comments on it and see what members are saying.

Below is Cody Ko and co-host Noel Miller’s statement:

Though it’s signed by both Noel and Cody, only a small part of the statement relates to Tana Mongeau’s accusations.

“As we enter into this next phase of the studio, we wanted to let you know that Cody will not be involved in the day-to-day operations at TMG Studios,” the letter explains. “What has transpired over the past few weeks is a personal issue for him, and Cody wants to remove any effect this is having on your professional and personal lives and the work you and our other hosts have done to make TMG Studios so successful.”

Cody Ko didn’t address the allegations so much as he acknowledged they exist and chose to step away from the studio as a result of their implications.

And, while people were disappointed with the fact that he didn’t directly address Mongeau, many are also skeptical of whether or not Cody is still a part of TMG.

“If he were out of the company they would say so. He will definitely still be profiting off the back end,” speculated one Twitter user.

Another compared this to The Try Guys scandal, where Ned Fulmer was completely removed from the company and edited out of any videos that weren’t released yet.

“The Try Guys made it very clear when Ned was leaving all relations where cut off. Cody Ko will be making a profit, he just won’t be appearing on camera,” they claimed.

TMG Studios did not clarify whether or not Cody Ko is still part of the company, even if he’s stepped away from “day-to-day” operations.

Cody Ko Cody Ko voice acted for Cut show ‘The Button’, and, though a version of these videos can still be watched on his channel, Cut has removed every crossover.

Additionally, YouTube channel Cut has silently removed all of their crossover videos with the YouTuber after he guest-starred on their shows.

Apart from this statement, Cody Ko has been silent in the weeks since Tana Mongeau’s allegations gained traction.