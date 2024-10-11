Chunkz & Filly live show canceled as Yung Filly awaits trial in Australia on rape charges

The Chunkz & Filly Show Live, which was set to take place in London on October 18, has been canceled, with ticket holders set to receive refunds, as Yung Filly remains in Australia where he awaits trial on rape and assault charges.

Yung Filly, real name Andres Barrientos, was extradited from Queensland to Western Australia on October 9, to face charges of sexual engagement without consent, and assault involving bodily harm. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in a hotel room, after a September 27 show at Bar1 Nightclub in Perth.

Barrientos was released from custody on bail, but he must remain in Western Australia and report regularly to the police.

As a result, his upcoming live show alongside frequent collaborator Chunkz, due to take place in London on October 18, has been canceled.

Events website DICE now shows “Canceled” on the show’s ticketing page, with refunds being sent to those who already purchased a ticket.

One person shared a text message they received from DICE which reads: “The Chunkz & Filly Show Live has been cancelled, a full refund has been issued to the card you used to buy the ticket.”

At the time of writing, Chunkz has not made any public statement regarding Yung Filly’s arrest or charges.

The pair are often associated through their frequent collaborations, which includes podcasts and videos series. They’ve recorded hundreds of videos together in recent years on their own personal channels, for Chunkz’s YouTube collective the Beta Squad, and for various brands in the UK.

The London show was due to be their first-ever live podcast episode, and slated to feature “comedy, music, special guests, and lots more.” The event page on the venue’s website is now “not found”.

In addition to the show being canceled, Yung Filly’s “20 Women vs 1” Sidemen episode was made private on YouTube. It had over 43 million views before it was privated, making it one of their most watched videos ever.

As part of his bail terms, Yung Filly is prohibited from discussing the case on social media.