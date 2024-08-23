Cristiano Ronaldo beats MrBeast record for YouTube channel subscriber count

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken MrBeast’s YouTube record as the fastest-growing channel by gaining 20 million subscribers in 24 hours, among other milestones.

On August 21, 2024, one of the greatest footballers revealed his YouTube channel to the world, sharing it with his 636 million followers on Instagram.

Immediately, viewers flocked to the channel, gaining millions within the span of 24 hours, to the point YouTube gave him a Golden Play Button within the day.

Now after easily shooting past 20 million subscribers, Ronaldo has beat MrBeast’s old record of record of the quickest to reach gain 20 million subscribers, with other records also being beaten.

Sitting at a whopping 28.2 million and counting, Ronaldo gained the figure within two days. In fact, he smashed the 20 million mark within 24 hours.

For context, it took MrBeast 132 days on one of his channels to reach 10 million subscribers, Ronaldo reached that milestone within 12 hours.

Technically, Ronaldo’s user was created on July 8, 2024, however, things truly kicked into full gear upon his announcement.

MrBeast’s record for the largest single-day subscriber growth was close to 2.1 million, a far cry from Ronaldo’s insane figure.

Not only that, Ronaldo’s feat would essentially beat MrBeast’s other subscriber-related records, as held the title for the most subscribers gained in a week and month. If Ronaldo plays his cards right, he might take the title for the most in a year as well.

Currently, there are 19 videos on Ronaldo’s channel, most of which were uploaded just before the channel’s announcement. All the videos are short videos, with the longest being just above three minutes in length.

However, there is speculation that Ronaldo is also looking to start his own podcast which will undoubtedly only raise his presence on the platform even more. So if YouTube hasn’t prepared his Diamond play button just yet, they might have to start doing so now.