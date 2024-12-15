Chris Rock says he “hates” Jake Paul for viral Mike Tyson fight in SNL standup routine

Comedian and actor Chris Rock took shots at YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, joking that he “hates” the influencer while roasting his viral fight against Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul squared off with legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024 in Netflix’s first-ever live-streamed combat sports event.

The bout was the talk of the town, amassing over 46 million views to become Netflix’s most-watched program that month — but despite its high viewership, their fight was the source of ample criticism.

Many viewers decried Paul for taking on a man 31 years his senior, a sentiment echoed by Chris Rock during a standup performance on Saturday Night Live in December 2024.

Esther Lin/ Most Valuable Promotions Jake Paul went toe-to-toe with one of boxing’s greatest legends on November 15 – and weeks later, it’s still being talked about by celebrities like Chris Rock.

Chris Rock roasts Jake Paul over viral Mike Tyson fight

Rock made an appearance on SNL on December 14, where he brought up Jake Paul’s viral fight against Mike Tyson in a routine that’s taking social media by storm.

“What the hell? Who is this Jake Paul? He’s a 27-year-old punching a 60-year-old man in the face. Is this what the white man has reduced himself to? Stop it! Who’s he gonna fight next, Morgan Freeman?

“I hate Jake Paul. I got landlord hate for him. I hate him!”

(Topic begins at 2:11)

Rock’s standup drew ample laughter from the live studio audience and much more commentary online, with users praising the comedian for not pulling any punches toward Paul, as it were.

At the time of writing, Jake hasn’t yet responded to Rock’s jokes… but, funnily enough, he did use the actor in his Instagram profile picture just ahead of his fight with Tyson last month.

In response to Tyson slapping him across the face at their weigh-in, Paul updated his account photo to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, clearly poking fun at himself and the famous incident that took over the internet for weeks.