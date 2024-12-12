Chris Broad warns YouTubers against collaborating with “terrible” MrBeast & Logan Paul

Prominent travel YouTuber Chris Broad called for influencers to avoid collaborating with “terrible” creators like MrBeast, Logan Paul and the Hawk Tuah girl in a no-holds-barred video.

Chris Broad, more popularly known by his channel name, ‘Abroad in Japan,’ is a British content creator with over 3 million subscribers who made a name for himself by trekking across Japan and reviewing the country’s various destinations.

As such, he was one of the first experts to get interviewed following Logan Paul’s infamous incident in Japan’s Aokigahara forest in 2017 — something Broad called the “lowest point” in his career, all thanks to another influencer.

Years later, he’s taking a stand against Paul and other “terrible” creators, specifically naming MrBeast and ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ Haliey Welch, accusing the trio of actively harming the next generation that’s consuming their content.

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE Logan Paul got called out in a scathing video by Chris Broad, who accused the YouTuber turned WWE heel of ruining the next generation with his divisive past and scandals.

Chris Broad takes aim at Logan Paul, MrBeast & Haliey Welch

In particular, Broad called for the internet’s top creators to take a stand and have a “good moral compass,” asking that they avoid collaborating with problematic creators who take advantage of their fans with dubious crypto coins and allegedly moldy lunch kits.

“The argument I hope to make wasn’t a controversial one,” he explained. “It’s that making money with principles matters, and partnering with people who don’t mock the dead in a forest matters.

“If the people at the top of this platform with unimaginable reach don’t have a good moral compass to guide them, then we all lose for it — particularly the next generation growing up watching this, especially if they’re raised on a diet of Lunchly.

“My message this Christmas is very simple: choose carefully who you watch on YouTube, on social media, in general. Because where your views go really matters. It is an endorsement of that channel, of those people.”

(Topic begins at 9:50)

This isn’t the first time Broad has taken shots at major YouTubers. In October, he and fellow Brit expat CDawgVA called out MrBeast, saying the online juggernaut had a “generational falloff” and accusing him and his team of being money-hungry.

Thus far, none of the creators named by Broad in his December 12 video have reacted to his comments, leaving viewers curious to see what they’ll say or do in response.