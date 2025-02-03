Censor’s pull-up world record shattered under a year by another influencer

Doug ‘Censor’ Martin broke the world record for most pull-ups completed in 24 hours — but less than a year later, someone has stolen his crown.

On November 7, 2024, Call of Duty pro and content creator ‘Censor‘ officially became a Guinness World Record Holder, having successfully done 9,250 pull-ups in a 24-hour period.

While his record was initially rejected by the GWR, they eventually accepted his effort, which was in partnership with charitable organization Project Purple.

It hasn’t even been a year since Censor’s achievement went viral, and the streamer even advertised a documentary detailing his journey — but on February 2, 2025, another man took his place.

YouTuber beats Censor’s Guinness World Record

On February 2, YouTuber and fitness enthusiast Justin Truett beat Censor’s 24-hour pull-up record by 751 reps, totaling 10,001 pull-ups in total.

Truett documented his record-breaking attempt on Instagram, where he revealed that he’d beaten Censor’s record with 6 hours to spare.

In fact, Truett had previously attempted this record one year ago but ended up quitting — something he referenced in a statement about his latest achievement.

“Sometimes I think of my decision to quit and if I truly never attempted the record again. What else would I quit in life just because it’s hard? I’m thankful I don’t have to live with that. The pain of regret far outweighs the pain of my hands shredding and arms aching.”

Truett even caught the attention of David Goggins, who he thanked for his support, saying, “It was incredible to see how invested he was into my success as well. The amount of people to thank and attribute my success to is endless, but know who you are and thank you for being part of this journey.”

At the time of writing, Censor has yet to respond to Truett crushing his record — but given his competitive nature both inside and outside the game, fans are looking forward to seeing if he’ll try to take the title back.

