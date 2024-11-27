Cartel hitmen accused of killing YouTuber after body discovered with 70 bullet wounds

Popular YouTuber and TikToker Miguel ‘El Jasper’ Vivanco was found dead with 70 bullet wounds in his body and police believe a violent drug gang tortured him.

Vivanco’s family claims that a group of cartel hitmen broke into the YouTuber’s Sinaloa home on November 21. Two days later, they found his body wrapped in a sheet on the side of a dirt road.

The content creator reportedly had his hands tied, his eyes covered in green tape, and at least 70 bullet wounds.

Article continues after ad

According to The Mirror, police believe he had been kidnapped and tortured by the violent drug gang known as Los Chapitos, because the wounds Vivanco endured are common among cartel in the area.

The Los Chapitos gang is one of the country’s most notorious and was started by the sons of former Sinaloa Cartel leader El Chapo.

Police investigating after YouTuber’s shot 70 times

Miguel and his fellow influencer friend Marcos Eduardo Castro, also known as Markitos Toys, had been tied to Los Chapitos in the past.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Back in September, Mexico’s Office of Control of Foreign Assets added Viivanco to its list of sanctioned people under the illicit drugs program.

Markitos Toys has been accused of trafficking illegal substances for the gang, but reportedly denied any involvement, claiming that his wealth is only due to his success in creating content online.

One of Vivanco’s other pals, Cristo Rich, shared a tribute on Instagram, mourning his friend.

“You took a part of me with you. I know we will see each other again brother. I hope we will always be together like we always were just us,” he said. “You are the best brother I could have had of that there is no doubt, always helping me. You were a very special person to me. No one can ever replace you.”

Article continues after ad

Police are still investigating the murder, but at the time of writing, no one has been charged.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time an influencer has been shot dead in gang activity, either. Back in 2023, TikTok’s infamous ‘Narco Queen’ was gunned down in broad daylight by masked assassins on the way to the nail salon.