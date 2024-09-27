Car YouTuber NateNation killed in Chevrolet Corvette rollover crash

Nathan Narra, known as NateNation on YouTube, was killed in a rollover car crash in Detriot on September 22, 2024.

According to a report from the local news outlet of the area MLive, Narra was discovered trapped inside his Corvette Stingray; the car had flipped upside down and pushed up against a fence.

Troy Police Department Sergeant Ben Hanock confirmed to Road & Track that Narra was the driver of the C8. Following the crash, he was transferred to hospital but ultimately died from the injuries he sustained during the accident.

Article continues after ad

Fox 2 interviewed eyewitness Issac Jajawie, a local from the area, who revealed he saw the crashed car and damage on his way to church and instantly knew who it belonged to.

“I detail cars and I detail his car all the time,” he told the news. “Once I saw the car, and me being the car fanatic that I am, something in my gut told me, that’s him”

Article continues after ad

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and it is still to be determined what triggered Narra’s accident. However, the area is known by locals for being a place many speed through, particularly in the early morning or after dark.

Article continues after ad

The automotive content creator had over 270,000 subscribers on YouTube and was known for creating videos about different cars and taking different vehicles on trips.

In addition, he was known for creating prank videos and other comedic content that he shared on YouTube and other social media.

Narra’s YouTube account, as well as his Instagram and X profile, have now been taken down following his death. He also made headlines throughout 2016 after he ran onto the baseball field during a showdown between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins.

Article continues after ad

Tributes for Narra have been pouring out online, with fans of his YouTube content devastated by the news of his death.