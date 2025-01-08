Caleb Pressley and Glenny Balls leave Barstool and take Sundae Conversation with them

Caleb Pressley and Glenn Balls, hosts of the Sundae Conversation interview series on Barstool, are going independent, as Pressley launches his own production firm, Bill Joe Productions.

This move will make “Sundae Conversation” into an independent venture, with Pressley retaining ownership of the series. He plans to continue producing the show, alongside Glenny, aiming to release 20 episodes in 2025.

Pressley, a former University of North Carolina quarterback, joined Barstool Sports in 2015 and gained popularity for his unique interview style, engaging with celebrities like Drake and Post Malone.

Why is Caleb Pressley leaving Barstool?

Announcing the move on social media, Pressley posted a skit where he answered questions from children, explaining, “Sometimes in life you got to take some risks and you’ve got to go out on your own and do your own thing.

“I’ve been at Barstool for forever, they hired me in college, but my contract is up and, it’s time.”

On Instagram, Glenny Balls posted a heartfelt farewell to Barstool, but explained, “the opportunity that has come about with Mr. Pressley to be Employee No. 1 at Bill Joe Productions while continuing Sundaes & more is one I simply couldn’t pass up.”

He concluded the post, “I am forever grateful for you all and of course a big thank you to ALL my best buds I’ve made at Barstool and most importantly the boss man, Mr. Portnoy.”

In addition to “Sundae Conversation,” Pressley intends to develop new content under Bill Joe Productions. The new venture will also partner with Tom Brady’s agency, Shadow Lion, on “sales and talent production” for Sundae Conversation.

His decision to leave Barstool is driven by a desire for greater creative control and the opportunity to expand his content production beyond the constraints of a single platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gilad Haas, co-founder of Shadow Lion, said, “In today’s dynamic media world, Caleb stands out as an unparalleled talent. We’re thrilled to partner with him and Bill Joe Productions to take ‘Sundae Conversation’ to new heights, while collaborating on new, bold ideas that push creative boundaries.”