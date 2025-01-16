Bodybuilder convinced David Dobrik “likely” used PEDs for viral transformation

David Dobrik made his long-awaited return to YouTube after a three-year hiatus with a brand new beach bod — but bodybuilder Greg Doucette isn’t convinced he achieved it naturally.

On January 7, 2025, YouTube star David Dobrik finally uploaded a vlog to his main channel after nearly three years away from the platform, showing off the chiseled physique he’d obtained during his absence.

Dobrik actually got shredded as part of a bet with fellow YouTuber MrBeast — and the transformation stunned his friends and fans, alike.

However, not everyone’s convinced that Dobrik managed to get jacked the natural way. Famous bodybuilder and content creator Greg Doucette is one of these critics, who says he’s completely convinced Dobrik is on performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

YouTube: David Dobrik Even Nickelodeon star Josh Peck was shocked to see David’s physical transformation.

Bodybuilder not convinced David Dobrik got shredded without PEDs

In a video posted after Dobrik’s grand reveal, Doucette used his own expertise in the fitness world to gauge if the YouTuber is ‘Natty or Not.’

“When I compare everything, the puffiness of the face, the fact that I do see gynecomastia, the fact that he’s single-digit bodyfat. The fact he was able to lose all that fat and build muscle at the same time, I do believe that it’s more likely than not that he is in fact on performance enhancing drugs,” Doucette concluded.

(Topic begins at 8 minutes)

He went on to clarify that he doesn’t necessarily believe Dobrik is on a cocktail of various illegal supplements, either, reminding viewers that it’s “perfectly legal” to get prescribed HRT by a doctor.

“Just because I think the guy isn’t natural, doesn’t mean I think he’s on a Sam Sulek cycle of testosterone, trenbolone, and so on. A man who would stop recording videos for a year to transform his body to shock the world — do you not think he would have been tempted?”

“Do I think it’s natural? No. Do I care? Also no,” he ended his analysis. “…do I think he did it one hundred percent natural? No, I don’t think he did.”

Doucette isn’t the only one side-eyeing Dobrik’s big transformation. In fact, many netizens couldn’t believe the YouTuber had gotten so lean, with many remarking that it looked like he’d “photoshopped” his head onto a different body.