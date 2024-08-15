Bodybuilder almost knocks out YouTube pranksters over dangerous gym prank

Two YouTube pranksters got into trouble after doing a dangerous prank in the gym on a bodybuilder, resulting in them almost being knocked out.

On August 9, amateur YouTubers BUCURTWINS, consisting of Luke Bucur and Silas Bucur posted a video on the platform where they went to a gym to prank different gymgoers and bodybuilders. However, not all went to plan.

Claiming nothing would go wrong as “it’s 2024 bro, no one is gonna put their hands on us,” the twins went up to a man and told him that if he was able to benchpress his max weight they’d give him $1000.

The bodybuilder eagerly accepted the challenge and was soon lying down under the barbell with the weights, with the twins acting as his spotters.

The bodybuilder lifts the heavy barbell up from the stand before bringing it down to his chest. He manages to push it a few inches off his chest but struggles to get it any higher. This is when the pranksters decide to walk away from him, leaving him with the heavy barbell lying on his chest.

Another gymgoer quickly realized what had happened and hurried to help the man get the barbell off his chest.

As soon as the barbell is secured on the rest, the man stands up and quickly walks over to Luke and starts to push him.

The prankster just laughed it off and said: “I’m not gonna lie, you’re not getting those thousand dollars” resulting in him being pushed onto the floor.

Silas then jumps in and exclaims “Hey, it’s a prank, it’s a prank” before pointing out the camera to the bodybuilder, who looked less than impressed.

The clip of the incident went viral on X/formerly Twitter with over 5.7 million views and over two thousand comments calling out the pranksters for their dangerous prank.

One person wrote: “They risked a man’s life for views they’ve got to be arrested this is attempted m*rder,” while another one said: “Lame ahh dudes think saying “it’s a prank” will absolve them from real-life consequences.”

Despite the man’s aggressive response to the so called prank, the twins decided to continue with pranking gymgoers by saying the same things to them. However, their next victim didn’t take it as well and they ended up being chased out of the gym at the end of the video.