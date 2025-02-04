Bobby Lee creates chaos at SoleStage sneaker store during Complex interview 

The ‘Bad Friends’ podcast co-host, Bobby Lee, created utter chaos during his and Andrew Santino’s interview with Complex.

While Lee and Santino shopped for luxurious sneakers at the SoleStage shoe store in Los Angeles, they spoke with Complex’s Joe La Puma.

In pure Lee fashion, the podcast host, who is also a stand-up comedian, cracked several robust jokes with Puma and his camera crew.

“Are you wearing makeup?” Lee started with Puma. “This guy has never had sexual intercourse,” he added as he pointed to the cameraman.

While the interview was directed toward Santino, Lee stood with his arms crossed and a frown on his face to exaggerate his displeasure with Puma not paying attention to him.

Bobby Lee gets belly slapped by “hairy f*ck” Joe La Puma

At one point, Lee lifted his shirt to prove he wasn’t a “hairy f*ck” like Puma. “You can’t deceive us!” he yelled at Puma, who in turn, slapped Lee’s hairless belly.

Though his act was pinpointed at Puma in many instances, the Complex rep stood his ground, laughing along with Lee and Santino and continuing to fire questions their way.

Puma even poked fun at Lee for finally getting people at his comedy shows after he showcased his Golden Goose shoes, a high-end Italian sneaker.

After Complex aired its interview with the two podcast hosts on February 3, fans of Lee and Santino expressed how much they enjoyed the chaos they created in the store.

“Literally the BEST episode in this series since its inception. Bobby Lee is so underrated and under-appreciated,” commented one.

“Bobby annoying the F out of Joe La Puma is pure gold HAHAHA,” added another.

“This is the most chaotic sneaker shopping episode of all time and the least chaotic episode of Bad Friends,” joked a third.

Though Puma was able to hold his own, in May 2024, Lee’s outlandish humor struck a nerve with George Janko during an IMPAULSIVE episode. Janko claimed Lee “sexually harassed” him to the point of him being fired for not going along with it.