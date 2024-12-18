Bobbi Althoff confirms new relationship and addresses Sean Murphy-Bunting dating rumors

Bobbi Althoff responded to fans after many speculated that her new boyfriend was NFL player, Sean Murphy-Bunting.

‘The Really Good Podcast’ host Bobbi Althoff confirmed on Wednesday, December 17, that she was in a new relationship.

“Him” she shared to TikTok alongside a video of her and her new boyfriend enjoying hugs and kisses. However, Althoff didn’t include her new beau’s face, leaving fans to question who the lucky guy was.

Some fans wondered if the podcast host was in a new relationship with Sean Murphy-Bunting, who was seen carrying Althoff over his shoulders out of a bar in July.

Fans were so speculative that Althoff followed up by posting a statement, saying the man in her TikTok video wasn’t the Arizona Cardinals cornerback.

Bobbi Althoff denies dating Sean Murphy-Bunting

“It is not Sean in the video. Out of respect for his girlfriend, can you guys please stop spreading that rumor,” she said. “In fact, [I] am not dating anyone who you’d ever guess so leave all these random guys who I’m friends with/some who I’ve never heard of alone lol.”

Bunting also confirmed that he wasn’t dating Althoff by posting to X. “That’s not me,” he shared.

Despite Althoff leaving fans uninformed by who the mystery man is, many showed their support in her comments.

“I just want Bobbi to be happy,” wrote one on TikTok.

“Yes, with the soft launch!!” exclaimed another.

“OMG!! Who is that?! Congratulations, I hope you found love again,” added a third.

Althoff, who was previously married to Cory Althoff, divorced him in July 2023. Though rumors about ‘NWTS’ rapper, Drake, being the reason behind their breakup went viral, Althoff was adamant that the two were never an item.

Since her divorce, Althoff’s new relationship has been the only one she has made public to fans.