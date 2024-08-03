Bill Maher baffled as Hawk Tuah girl doesn’t believe Canada has toilets

Bill Maher was left baffled after learning that the Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch didn’t believe Canada had any toilets.

Since becoming a TikTok sensation with her viral “Hawk Tuah” catchphrase, Hailey Welch has been capitalizing on internet stardom by selling merch, making public appearances on stage, and even revealing plans for a future show.

On July 29, she even appeared on Bill Maher’s YouTube channel for an episode of his Club Random Podcast, discussing her journey from an internet meme to an influencer.

However, one moment in the one-hour podcast left Maher stunned, after Welch revealed she didn’t believe Canada had any toilets – only outhouses.

(Topic begins at 55:15)

The topic arose after Maher asked Welch about the house she lived in while in Tennessee, questioning whether the bathroom was “out back” or “inside”.

Revealing the bathroom was “definitely in the house”, Welch then said, “They don’t have an outhouse where you throw mulch on your sh**. I think that’s a thing they do up in Canada, isn’t it?”

She then elaborated, telling Maher she believed they had “outhouses in Canada” where you “don’t flush” and instead just “throw sh** on it”.

Maher said that while he could “imagine there are places in this world” where outhouses as Welch had described existed, he “certainly wouldn’t single out Canada”.

Nonetheless, Welch doubled down and insisted that was what she had always been told: “They don’t have bathrooms there, they just have outhouses.”

Visibly taken aback, Maher went on to call Canada a “very sophisticated” country, to which Welch responded, “I’m sure it is.”

Despite the unexpected conversation, Maher ultimately called Welch a “breath of fresh air” for America, as well as “adorable”.

Welch was scheduled to visit Canada for the Calgary Stampede but postponed her appearance for unknown reasons. So for now, she will need to wait for another opportunity to travel to the country and find out about the bathrooms for herself.

