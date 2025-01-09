Beast Games player reveals what’s behind the tower’s trapdoors after being eliminated

Beast Games contestant Andrew Bond revealed what happened when some players faced a dark, terrifying fall upon being eliminated.

Following his exit from Beast Games, contestant #892 Andrew Bond revealed what happened after players were eliminated.

During the first episode of MrBeast’s competition show, the 1000 contestants gathered in a large tower where they competed in the first few challenges.

Bond, who made it into the top 100 on Beast Games, recalled the “terrifying” and inevitable moment that contestants had to face once they were eliminated from a game that was played in the tower.

Beast Games contestant Andrew Bond was “terrified” of the trapdoors

“All of the towers have trapped doors in them. So, when you get eliminated, you fall down a dark shoot,” Bond said on his ‘Out of the Box’ podcast.

(Segment begins at 13:53)

“There’s a foam pit down there. I was absolutely terrified because I’m scared of heights. When you walk on the towers, the trapdoors have a little bit of give. When you lean, the trapdoors open and shut a little bit.”

The contestant was also in fear of falling through one of the trapdoors and accidentally being eliminated.

“I was so scared that it was going to do a false drop,” he said. “This was my biggest fear because number one, I don’t want to go home this early but I also didn’t want to fall down that shoot. It seemed absolutely terrifying.”

After detailing the spine-chilling, dark fall that some contestants had to take, viewers of Bond’s podcast episode thanked him for explaining what happened behind the scenes. Many others called him a “legend” for making it into the top 100 on Beast Games.

For fans tuning into Beast Games, new episodes are released every Thursday on Prime Video until February 13 when the winner of the $5M will be revealed.