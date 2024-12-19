Beast Games player argues with teammate to “be quiet” before shocking reverse elimination

During the first challenge of Episode 2 in Beast Games, two contestants began to argue over whether or not they should be honest about losing the challenge despite MrBeast announcing their team as the winner.

After MrBeast teased Beast Games for several weeks, the competition show aired its first two episodes on Amazon Prime on Thursday, December 19. Already, contestants have erupted with emotion.

During Episode 2, Challenge 1, “Hope You Can Catch,” only about half of the 1000 contestants who started the competition remained in the game.

During the challenge, each contestant was given a token that determined the team they were on. When the two teams were separated on opposing sides, they had to wait for large red balls to fall from the ceiling.

The first team to drop a ball on the floor was instantly eliminated, leaving one team to move on to the next challenge in Beast Games.

Instagram: mrbeast Beast Games debuted on December 19 on Prime.

Though the yellow team was announced as the losing team in the Hope You Can Catch challenge, it was the white team who was ultimately eliminated.

At first, the control room thought they witnessed the yellow team drop the first ball, but after rewinding, it was discovered that the white team dropped the first ball.

Contestant tells his teammate to stop “spreading” the truth about losing

Before MrBeast was alerted about the mistake, a contestant on the white team came clean about having dropped the first ball. His honesty then prompted an argument between his team members about whether or not they should tell the YouTuber.

“The first one came down and I bobbled it and I dropped it… I’m not going to pretend because they have cameras,” said the contestant. His teammate responded, “I’m going to put you in timeout because the more you keep spreading it, the more you’re putting it into the world… just sit down and be quiet.”

Instagram: mrbeast Beast Games contestants dropped like flies in the first two episodes.

After the argument, the YouTuber had to make a reverse decision and eliminate the white team due to the results in the footage.

“We did not catch it in the moment… but every decision made during this show is reviewed afterward and after reviewing it, we saw the correct ball,” MrBeast announced.

Although the contestant who lost the game for the white team wanted to come clean, he didn’t have to. However, this didn’t make it any easier for his teammates who were all sent home from their chance at winning $5m in Beast Games.

Fans can catch new episodes of Beast Games every Thursday on Amazon Prime. There will be 10 episodes in total, with the finale airing on February 13.