Beast Games knocked off Prime Video’s top spot by surprise crime drama

MrBeast’s big-budget Prime Video series, Beast Games, has been knocked off of the platform’s top spot by a newly releases crime show.

As one of the biggest social media celebrities today, MrBeast has been giving it his all in an effort to drive his audience over to Prime Video. His record-breaking Beast Games series is unquestionably his biggest production ever and certainly wasn’t cheap to produce.

In leveraging his enormous fanbase, it’s been a successful start for the show on Prime Video, with Beast Games comfortably sitting in the number one position for the most popular TV shows on the streaming service. However, that just changed.

A brand-new crime series has just dethroned Beast Games. At least in the United States, Beast Games has fallen to second place in the rankings while On Call, a police drama, has quickly climbed to the very top spot.

MrBeast’s show knocked down a peg by new crime drama

Released on January 9, 2025, On Call is a new police-focused drama series that dropped its entire season all at once. With eight brief half-hour episodes all available, it’s become an immensely popular binge among Prime Video subscribers.

So much so, On Call now holds the number one position on the platform, over Beast Games. The series follows a veteran police officer and her rookie partner as they respond to calls around Long Beach, California.

The new show currently sits at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes but that hasn’t stopped thousands of households from tuning in and getting through the full season. Despite its lack of star power nor a heavy marketing push, On Call has caught fire for Prime Video.

Obviously, fans of Beast Games don’t have that luxury of a binge as the show releases new episodes at a weekly cadence.

As a result, expect MrBeast’s series to climb back up the rankings soon enough as new installments continue to release every week through until the finale on February 13.