‘Beast Games’ investigated by Canadian government over injury on Toronto set

MrBeast’s ‘Beast Games’ is under investigation by the Ontario Labor Ministry due to an industrial accident on the set.

When Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson revealed that he’d be making a TV show inspired by Squid Game and his most popular YouTube uploads, plenty of fans were excited. They couldn’t wait to see how the YouTuber’s success could be built upon with the backing of Amazon.

While Beast Games was ultimately released to plenty of fanfare, there have been a few things overshadowing it. There had been claims of contestants being poorly treated during their time on set. This led to a lawsuit being filed in Los Angeles. However, the YouTube megastar denied those claims and a few contestants backed him up.

Article continues after ad

There have also been reports of injuries suffered by contestants and crew members. One crew member was hospitalized after a 6×6 piece of a tower fell on him.

Article continues after ad

Worker injured in filming of Beast Games

Now, the Ontario Labor Ministry is investigating an “industrial accident” on the set as a crew member was hit by “falling wood” during the filming.

As per CBC’s report, the extent of the injuries was not shared with anyone due to the ongoing investigation. However, the Labor Ministry issued both Blink 49 Studios and Manhattan Beach Studios a “requirement.” The extent of that, too, is unknown.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the report states that Toronto Police were called after the set piece fell. However, as it was not a criminal incident they did not press forward with an investigation.

X: MrBeast An entire village was built from the ground up in Canada to house contestants on Beast Games.

As noted, Donaldson hit back at some of the claims, saying they were “blown out of proportion” but those making the claims.

It remains to be seen if anything comes of the lawsuit or this investigation, however.