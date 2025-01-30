Beast Games fans slam contestant for “backstabbing” top 10 players

Beast Games contestants and fans slammed player #566 for making one of the most “selfish” decisions thus far.

With only 10 contestants remaining on Beast Games, the players have had time to significantly bond with each other, forging friendships that some have even called ‘familial.’

Knowing this, MrBeast has made the challenges even more complicated by testing how loyal players think their friends in the game really are.

During Episode 8, Challenge 1, contestants were given a deep insight into who had who’s backs when all 10 of them were allowed to take as much money as they wanted from a prize pot of $1M.

Article continues after ad

With each player having approached the prize fund one at a time, they had the choice to leave the next player with little to no money.

Though the first contestant went into the challenge thinking each player would only take $100K from the $1M, by the time the third player was called, splitting the money evenly became impossible.

Article continues after ad

Instead of leaving money for the next seven players, contestant #566 decided to pocket $650K. By the time he was done, only $27K remained for more than half the contestants.

Article continues after ad

Beast Games contestants and fans enraged over player’s “selfish” decision

Once the contestants found out how much everyone took, they were enraged and called the player out for being “selfish.”

Fans of Beast Games also expressed their anger towards contestant #566, saying he “backstabbed” every last one of the players.

Instagram: jcgallego333 Player #566 pocketed more than half of the $1M, saying he needed it to pay off his debt.

“Wow, what a backstabbing #566 did right there, really despicable on his part,” wrote one on Reddit.

“He was the one talking about ‘integrity.’ Like, what a hypocrite,” commented another.

Others noted how the player took more than the amount he said he was in debt, making him even more unjust.

Article continues after ad

“He’s so greedy that he couldn’t even take the exact amount of his debt and had to take 120K extra,” said a fan.

By the end of the episode, the 10 players had to use the money they pocketed to bribe each other into voting for them to stay in the game.

Article continues after ad

Now, it’ll be up to the contestants if they want to keep #566 around or if they think he’s too untrustworthy to move forward into the last two episodes of Beast Games.