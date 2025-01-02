Beast Games fans outraged after “manipulative” contestant wins Episode 4 challenge 

Beast Games fans, and players, were outraged after contestant #991, Jeremy Grant, advanced to Beast Island after using “manipulative” tactics.

Beast Games has received a wide range of reviews. From Rotten Tomatoes scoring it 17% to IMDB rating it 5.4/10, the competition show has struggled to impress acclaimed critics.

Despite the lack of positive feedback, MrBeast’s Beast Games charted number-one on Prime Video in 82 cities after 26 hours of its release on December 19.

Though some viewers have said Beast Games “exploits” its contestants, others have called MrBeast the “best” YouTuber ever for giving so many people the chance to win millions of dollars.

However, after Episode 4 aired on January 2, some viewers weren’t happy with the amount of men who were chosen to compete in the top 60 contestants on Beast Island.

Specifically, fans weren’t impressed by contestant #991, Jeremy Grant, who players and fans said “manipulated” Challenge 2.

The winner of the challenge was able to choose five other players to join them on a helicopter to Beast Island where the finalists would be competing for $5M.

Instagram: jeremyt_grant MrBeast’s Beast Games has 60 contestants left going into Episode 5 competing for $5M.

Though some players agreed on Grant as the winner of the challenge, most of the contestants were against him winning, as they were concerned that he’d only choose males to join him.

Despite Grant telling the contestants that he would pick at least two females to join him on the helicopter, he ended up choosing one. Players were outraged, especially since the previous helicopters that headed over to Beast Island were full of mostly males, lacking female representation.

Beast Games fans unhappy with “fake” contestant #991

Fans at home weren’t thrilled, either. On Reddit, viewers expressed their frustration, with many agreeing that Grant was a “fake.”

Instagram: jeremyt_grant Beast Games contestant #991, Jeremy Grant.

“He gives super cult leader vibes… seems super snobby and his integrity is probably just another add-on to his seemingly self-righteous personality… there definitely was an imbalance in the men and women, and the women were rightfully feeling nervous and wanted a fair shot,” one viewer wrote.

“Jeremy’s negatives outweigh his positives… based on his other actions (e.g. not owning up to his decisions), targeting him is totally valid. With his cult followers, I would even argue it makes even more sense to mainly target him,” commented another.

“He’s a f*cking fraud,” a third quipped.

Though Grant moving onto the final 60 players on Beast Island struck many nerves, the competition is bound to get even more intense as the $5M prize gets closer.

To watch Beast Games, fans can tune into new episodes on Prime Video every Thursday until February 13 for the show’s conclusion.