Beast Games contestants reveal MrBeast’s reaction to “wild” wedding proposal

Beast Games contestants Steven England and Tiffany Weaver have gone viral after Steven proposed to his now-fiance while filming the show.

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson finally released his long-awaited Amazon Prime show, Beast Games, on Thursday, December 19.

It quickly became the most-watched show on the streaming platform in over 50 countries, with fans flocking to social media to share their love for the series.

That’s not the only love happening, however, as Steven England proposed to his girlfriend Tiffany Weaver, who was also competing for the $5M grand prize, after accepting a $1M bribe to eliminate himself from the first episode.

Article continues after ad

The couple spoke with WHSV news on December 27 and revealed that Weaver’s kids influenced both of them into signing up to compete in the show.

Weaver was the first to apply and got accepted into the preliminary competition the very next day. From there, she talked her boyfriend into signing up. They both made it through the Las Vegas competition and made their way to Toronto to film the first episodes of Beast Games.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Amazon Prime

Beast Games contestant proposes to his girlfriend during filming

According to England, he had to get out of the competition fast as he couldn’t take too many days off work. The first challenge bribed players to take themselves out by offering up $1M, and Steve almost immediately took the bait.

It was then that England saw MrBeast, pulled him aside, and mentioned the idea of proposing to his girlfriend.

“I’m up on stage celebrating with everybody, and I see MrBeast, and I just kind of pulled him aside. I said, ‘Hey, Jimmy, I have this crazy idea. I would like to propose to my girlfriend,’ and he was like, ‘Really, are you? Do you really want to do that?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I do. What better opportunity would I have?’” Steven said.

Article continues after ad

WHSV/Tiffany Weaver After hearing about the proposal, Shane Co gave the couple a ring.

Weaver also shared her thoughts about the proposal, calling it “special and unique.” She said: “Honestly, I don’t think it could have gotten any bigger than that. It was so special and unique. Who else can say they got engaged to on ‘Beast Games’?”

Article continues after ad

News of the proposal quickly made its way around social media, prompting MrBeast himself to comment on it. “That was wild, not gonna lie,” he said.

The couple proceeded to wait to share the news of their engagement with family, as they wanted to see the proposal happen on the first episode of Beast Games. Unfortunately, the segment didn’t make the cut and wasn’t included in the debut.