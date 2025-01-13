Beast Games contestants defend MrBeast for “amazing” experience amid lawsuit 

Several Beast Games contestants defended MrBeast for positively impacting their lives after the YouTuber and Amazon were sued for alleged “chronic mistreatment” on the show.

In September 2024, MrBeast and Amazon were sued by five anonymous Beast Games contestants for supposed “chronic mistreatment.” The lawsuit alleged that MrBeast never paid contestants their minimum wages for participating in the game show.

The lawsuit also accused the show of not providing food, a proper sleep schedule and medical treatment, as well as subjecting contestants to ‘mental and physical damage.’

Following the allegations, MrBeast took to social media to say he had a behind-the-scenes video from Beast Games to prove “how blown out of proportion these claims were.”

However, the YouTuber added that he couldn’t release the compilation clip because it would “spoil the games.”

Despite the legal backlash from these Beast Games contestants, many others who played in the Prime Video competition show defended MrBeast for giving them the opportunity of a lifetime.

Beast Games contestants defend MrBeast

In a viral 8-minute video making the rounds online, Beast Games contestants thanked the YouTuber for an experience that was nothing short of a “fever dream” and an “absolutely incredible experience.”

“If I were able to show my 15 or 16-year-old self that I am in a MrBeast show on Amazon Prime, I would be the happiest camper in the world. Dreams do come true,” said contestant #385.

Contestant #949 felt similarly, saying, “I would do it over and over again… I mean, you just can’t put a price on these kinds of experiences.”

Contestant #163 went on to defend MrBeast by comparing his Beast Games experience to the hit show Survivor, saying contestants knew what they were getting into when they applied to be on the series.

Another contestant, #822, noted that players did, in fact, have proper nourishment, saying they were given three meals a day as well as toiletries and a sleeping bag. “They gave us plenty of sleep,” he added.

Contestant #186 also agreed that Beast Games players were treated fairly. “There was nothing hostile about our working conditions. All of our needs were met, we got enough food, we had enough calories… there were registered nurses, doctors and emergency staff on-site at all times.”

Others in the extended clip noted how “amazing” and unforgettable their time was on Beast Games, adding that the friendships they made will be just as cherished as their opportunity.

Beast Games debuted on December 19 and will continue to have new episodes every Thursday until February 13.