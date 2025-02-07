Beast Games contestant vows to find cure for son’s rare brain disease if he wins

Beast Games contestant Jeffrey Allen applied for the show to win the $5M to find a cure for his son’s rare brain disease. Now, he’s in the top six and could potentially take home the money.

MrBeast’s Beast Games hosted 493 contestants at Beast City in Toronto, Canada, where the YouTuber built a $15M set.

With so many contestants, many of them had different reasons for wanting to apply and make it on the Prime competition show.

While some players applied, not thinking they’d actually be chosen, others, like contestant #831 Jeffery Allen, knew exactly why he wanted to compete in Beast Games and take home the $5M.

Allen, who made it into the top six players on Beast Games, vowed to find a cure for his son’s rare brain disease if he wins.

His 7-year-old son Lucas was diagnosed with Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD) when he was two years old. CTD limits the brain’s ability to access the creatine needed for energy and development. The condition impacts Lucas’ speech, cognitive abilities, and motor function.

In a personal vlog when Beast Games was in between filming, Allen shared why he applied to be on the show. “I’m gonna use it for good, which is to help find a cure for my son. That’s why I’m here. I literally signed up for him, he is my purpose.”

Beast Games contestant #831 shares son’s story during heartwarming episode

During Episode 8, the contestants were reunited with their loved ones. Allen’s wife and two sons were brought out, prompting him to share more about his reason for being there and his son’s story.

“Our aim, mine and Lucas’ together, is to try and find a cure for him and also the hundreds of others around the world who are suffering every day,” Allen said.

He also posted a tribute to his family and the episode on Instagram. “Lucas, my son, my heart — you are my reason. Your strength inspires me every single day. Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD) may be rare, but my hope isn’t. I got to share you and your story with the world that night; my ultimate aim. Maybe it will help more families like ours.”

Though there were times he could have left Beast Games with a bribe from MrBeast, Allen ultimately decided that making it all the way to the finale for the grand prize was his intention.

While his gameplay strategy could be seen as a threat, his story about his son moved other contestants to the point of him being protected during certain challenges.

With only the finale left, Allen has a ⅙ chance of winning $5M. To see if he takes home the money, fans can tune into Beast Games on Prime for its last episode on Thursday, February 13.