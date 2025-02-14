Beast Games contestant reveals what happened to players who stole from $5M money pile

Multiple Beast Games players were allegedly disqualified for stealing money from the prize pile, forcing MrBeast to pick alternates to compete for them.

Beast Games player #600, Adam Dunlap, might not have made it to the finale to win the largest monetary prize in game-show history, but he took note of what went on during filming and behind the scenes.

In an Instagram clip from the Beast Games contestant, he claimed that players had been disqualified along the way for stealing money from the prize pile.

“Beast Games didn’t start in Toronto with 1,000 players, it started in Vegas with 2,000 of us,” said Dunlap. “The surviving 1,000 qualified for the Amazon Prime show.

“However, a few of those players dropped out because they couldn’t make the filming in Toronto, and others were disqualified for stealing money from the $5M prize pile.”

While the winner of Beast Games ended up taking home $10M, for nine episodes, the award was $5M. The prize doubled during the last episode when a contestant successfully guessed which side a flipped coin would land on.

Eliminated contestants brought back as alternates after several player disqualifications

Dunlap further explained that players who were eliminated in Vegas were brought in as alternates to compete for those who were disqualified over stealing.

“So, what did the MrBeast team do? They chose alternates to replace them from the pool of players who were eliminated in Vegas.”

Instagram: mrbeast Beast Games holds the record for having the largest grand prize for a game show.

The Beast Games player said multiple alternates eliminated themselves in the first few games by taking a bribe from MrBeast, “potentially changing the outcome” of those challenges. Dunlap added that he knew of one disqualified contestant who even made it into the top 50.

Though the first season of Beast Games is over, MrBeast previously stated that there will “100%” be a second season, maybe even a third.

“I love what we did with Beast Games. I’m doing it. I loved working with Prime Video, so I’m sure we’re going to do it with them. 100%. There’s no way we’re not [making a second season].”

To watch the full season of Beast Games, fans can tune into Prime. MrBeast also uploaded the first three episodes to YouTube.