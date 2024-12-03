Austin McBroom hit with restraining order after making woman “fear for her safety”

Ace Family YouTuber Austin McBroom has been hit with a restraining order by a Los Angeles homeowner who is suing him for allegedly entering her home to film content.

Austin McBroom is facing yet another lawsuit after Los Angeles-based plaintiff Brittney Collinson accused him of entering her home without permission to film skits on SnapChat, several of which supposedly showed her home address.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County’s Superior Court on Wednesday, November 21, details “intentional infliction of emotional distress, stalking, harassment and trespass” allegedly perpetrated by McBroom.

According to Collinson’s suit, McBroom — who divorced wife Catherine Paiz in early 2024 — says the YouTuber entered her home “without consent” to film videos. One of these videos, filmed on August 6, 2024, showed McBroom pretending to be ‘move in’ to the home, and filmed another on August 19 pretending to be ‘kicked out’ of the residence.

YouTube: The ACE Family Austin McBroom has been making erratic content on his SnapChat account ever since his divorce from ex-wife Catherine Paiz in early 2024.

“Several of these videos very obviously included [Collinson’s] home address, as they showed the exterior of her home with a clear street view and address numbers,” the suit reads.

“This belligerent act by McBroom violated [Collinson’s] privacy and caused her substantial emotional distress and fear of the consequences resulting from publication of [her] home address to millions of strangers.”

McBroom faces lawsuit for entering home without consent

Thanks to McBroom’s antics, Collinson claims that she “experienced a significant increase in unwanted and threatening visits to her home,” placing her in “constant fear for her safety and the safety of her home.”

That’s not all; Collinson also says that she was forced to move out of the home due to the unwanted attention McBroom’s videos caused.

Snapchat: therealmcbroom Austin McBroom has come under scrutiny due to his SnapChat content following his divorce from Catherine – including an incident where he supposedly parked his RV directly behind her home.

Collinson says that her roommate was a contestant on McBroom’s online dating series, ‘Austin’s Looking for Love’ — but after she rejected him, Collinson worries that he might “retaliate in some manner.”

“Given McBroom’s pattern of conduct, [Collinson] was in fear that McBroom would come back to [Collinson’s] home in an effort to make contact with and/or harass [Collinson’s] roommate, or create more content for his online followers,” the suit adds.

As a result, a temporary restraining order has been put in place to prevent McBroom from “publishing in any manner anything related to [Collinson]” due to his “history of publishing legal battles on social media.”

This latest news follows a string of eyebrow-raising activities from McBroom earlier this year, who took his content to SnapChat after his divorce from Paiz.

Fans became concerned about McBroom’s erratic behavior, which saw the YouTuber live out of an RV that he allegedly parked directly behind Paiz’s house. The RV was later supposedly repossessed — although it’s unclear if the incident was staged or not.