Another ex-MrBeast employee claims he was fired illegally from “toxic environment”

The MrBeast drama continues once again, another former employee of the YouTube juggernaut claiming they were illegally fired and alledging the content creator fostered a “toxic” work environment.

Multiple allegations have been thrown against James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, known as MrBeast online, including accusations that he has covered up sexual misconduct, laundered money, and much more.

Recently, former MrBeast employee Jake Weedle begged for police to get involved in the investigation. Weedle later claimed that all the accusations thrown at Donaldson were “true” and warned that things may still get “worse” for the content creator.

Now, yet another former employee has shared their piece online. Trey Yates, who worked for MrBeast between 2018 and 2021, spoke out about his time working for the YouTuber during his September 10 appearance on The Asher Show.

Yates then shared the interview on X and further elaborated on his claims that Donaldson fired him for “refusing to work more than 45 hours a week.”

The editor noted how, after a sponsorship video that was “never going to do well in the first place” struggled to perform, MrBeast called him up angered and “demanded” he “lose sleep and achieve absolute perfection out of every video.”

All the while “putting in zero work himself to do so,” further alleged Yates.

Yates, who now works as an editor for Jacksepticeye, proclaimed that while working with the company in 2020, an “internal investigation” was conducted after it was discovered Adderall was being “passed around” and offered to employees as a way to make them “finish their work quicker.” However, nothing ultimately came out of this inquiry.

Article continues after ad

He also revealed that when filming the viral “I Got Hunted by the FBI” video, the first attempt was a “disaster” due to the “FBI talent being a deranged lunatic.”

Donaldson has yet to address these allegations at the time of writing, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes.