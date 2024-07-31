Andrew Tate sends stern “message” to IShowSpeed for screaming in baby’s face

Andrew Tate had a stern message for IShowSpeed, calling the streamer a ‘detriment’ to society after he screamed in a baby’s face during a broadcast.

IShowSpeed is known for his over-the-top antics, racking up millions of subscribers on YouTube for stunts like setting off fireworks in his bedroom and fleeing from hordes of excited fans while traveling abroad.

However, not everyone is a fan of his bombastic behavior — including controversial internet commentator Andrew Tate, who sent a stern message to the streamer during one of his own broadcasts in late July 2024.

In his stream, he called out a slew of high-profile influencers who were featured in MrBeast’s ‘YouTubers fight for $1M’ video, including the likes of KSI, Logan Paul, Kai Cenat, and Speed.

“You’re a full-grown man! What the f*ck is wrong with you?” Tate shouted at Logan before turning his attention to KSI, who he called “barely sentient.”

It wasn’t long before his brother, Tristan Tate, slammed IShowSpeed, who called the YouTube star a racially-charged insult.

“I don’t know Speed, and I actually would like to send a message to Speed whenever I talk to him,” Andrew added. “He has a huge platform amongst the youth and he has to be very careful, because he needs to be entertaining.

“I understand he needs to do his job. I get that. But screaming in babies faces — there’s no need to do that.”

Andrew Tate was referencing a moment where Speed faced off with a fan’s baby during one of his broadcasts, where the streamer shouted right next to the infant after challenging it to the ‘English or Spanish’ trend, ultimately making the youngster cry out of surprise.

Following this, Speed got into an argument with the child’s father, prompting his security to step in to mediate the conversation.

When the moment eventually went viral, Tate lashed out at Speed on Twitter/X, calling the situation “disgusting.”

“I don’t like to comment on petty internet drama, but did IShowSpeed really just scare a man’s baby on purpose?” he wrote. “Screamed in a baby’s face? Then got his big guards to intimidate the father? Bro, these clowns are out of control. Disgusting.”

Thus far, Speed hasn’t offered an official response to Tate’s latest remarks — but the ordeal has sparked quite the conversation on social media following Speed’s extremely popular tour across Europe earlier in July.