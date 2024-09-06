Amouranth blindsided as main YouTube channel is deleted “without warning”

Amouranth was left blindsided as her main YouTube channel and a personal account were deleted by the platform without any warning.

As one of the biggest streamers on the internet, Amouranth also has a large reach on YouTube, boasting millions of followers on the platform alone.

However, her reach on YouTube took a hit on August 20 when her ASMR channel, which boasted 749k subscribers, was taken down for sexual content.

Now, half a month after her ASMR channel was taken down, YouTube has suddenly deleted her main channel, with her own personal account also being hit.

“HEY [YouTube]. You deleted my main YouTube channel @amouranth,” the streamer tweeted, tagging the Team YouTube account.

“It suddenly got removed without warning. There were no strikes or infractions. You also at the same [time] (in the same notice email) deleted my personal YouTube channel that I don’t make content on – it just has YouTube premium subscription,” she explained.

“What’s next, you gonna take out my Gmail and search thereby forcing me to use Bing?”

Amouranth did not reveal the reason why YouTube removed her channel, however, the deletion appears to have been sudden. When she had her ASMR channel deleted, it too was “removed without warning” while she was trying to upload a video.

When visiting Amouranth’s main channel, it currently shows a 404 error page reading: “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.” Searching for Amouranth on YouTube will only result in other channel’s videos about her.

Before its deletion, the channel mostly posted vlogs, behind-the-scenes of her streams, and try-on videos. It had 497 videos, with 1.01 million subscribers and 159 million views.

It is also unknown why YouTube has deleted her personal account. According to YouTube’s guidelines, if a channel or account is terminated, users are prohibited from “circumventing the termination”.

As of writing, YouTube has yet to respond to her tweet.