6 suspects arrested in plot to kidnap YouTube star ‘Inoxtag’

Popular YouTuber ‘Inoxtag’ and his family were supposed to be the victims of a planned attack, but the suspects mistook an unrelated couple for who they were initially after.

YouTuber Ines Benazzouz, also known as ‘Inoxtag,’ has over 20M online followers across his social media accounts. However, his vastly growing influence resulted in a group of six suspects who attempted to kidnap him.

In November 2024, several assailants entered a home formerly owned by the YouTuber’s parents. With their faces covered, they attacked the couple living in the house. One of the victims was severely injured after they were struck with a deadly weapon.

However, the couple in the home had no relation to the 22-year-old YouTuber, as his parents sold the property in 2020.

Instagram: inoxtag Ines Benazzouz has created a large online following by documenting his treacherous hikes, including Mount Everest.

Police believe ‘Inoxtag’ would have been kidnapped and held for ransom

Despite casing the home before the attack, authorities have reason to believe that at the time of entry, the suspects didn’t realize there wasn’t anyone in relation to the YouTuber still living in the house.

Had the suspects reached the YouTuber or any member of his family, police believe they would have been kidnapped and held for ransom.

All six of the assailants involved in the attack have been arrested and face charges of organized robbery, attempted kidnapping, and violence with the use of a weapon.

While the attempted kidnapping occurred in Orgeval, Yvelines, France, the suspects have been taken in for questioning by the judicial police in Versailles, France.

Following the attack, the YouTuber spoke out on social media. With empathy for the couple, he advocated for the psychological impact of the home invasion.

As authorities continue to investigate the crimes at hand, the YouTuber remains active online, often posting to his Instagram story.