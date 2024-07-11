Zhezhi in Wuthering Waves: Leaks and everything we know

Zhezhi is an upcoming 5-star unit in Wuthering Waves. Here is what we know about her so far from Version 1.2 leaks, including her element, weapon, and more.

While players have been busy pulling for Jinhsi and Changli in Wuthering Waves Version 1.1, leakers have started revealing information on the game’s next major update, Version 1.2.

Kuro Games has already confirmed that one of the playable characters in the upcoming patch update is Zhezhi. As such, leakers have revealed information about this unit through leaks from the Version 1.2 beta.

If you are interested in learning more about the upcoming unit, here is everything you need to know about Zhezhi.

No, Zhezhi does not have a release date yet in Wuthering Waves.

However, since she is confirmed to be playable in Version 1.2, Zhezhi should become available on August 15, 2024, based on the game’s usual six-week patch cycle

Zhezhi element and weapon

Kuro Games Zhezhi’s element, weapon, and abilities have been leaked.

Zhezhi will be a Glacio unit in Wuthering Waves similar to Baizhi. She will also be using the Rectifier as her weapon similar to Yinlin.

Based on leaks, Zhezhi will be a sub-DPS unit and a premium support to pair alongside Jinhsi.

Zhezhi leaked abilities

Here are the leaked abilities of Zhezhi in Wuthering Waves that she’ll be able to use in Version 1.2:

Normal Attack – Dimming Brush

Ability Name Description Basic Attack Perform up to 3 consecutive strikes, dealing Glacio DMG. Heavy Attack Consume STA to perform an attack, dealing Glacio DMG. Mid-air Attack Consume STA to perform up to 2 consecutive attacks while in mid-air, dealing Glacio DMG. Dodge Counter Use Basic Attack after a successful Dodge to counterattack, dealing Glacio DMG.

Resonance Skill – Depiction

Ability Name Description Press Deal Glacio DMG. If “Afflatus” is higher than 60, additionally consume 60 “Afflatus” to summon Spiritual Sketch: Left and Spiritual Sketch: Right on the ground. Hold Deal Glacio DMG. If “Afflatus” is higher than 60, additionally consume 60 “Afflatus” to summon Spiritual Sketch: Left and Spiritual Sketch: Right in the air. Press while in Mid-air Deal Glacio DMG. If “Afflatus” is higher than 60, additionally consume 60 “Afflatus” to summon Spiritual Sketch: Left and Spiritual Sketch: Right in the air.

Resonance Liberation – Spiritful Animation

Ability Name Description Inklit Spirit When the active Resonator on the team deals DMG, Inklit Spirit will be summoned to perform a Coordinated Attack, dealing Glacio DMG, considered as Basic Attack DMG.

-Each time DMG is dealt, 3 Inklit Spirit(s) will be summoned. Up to 21 Inklit Spirits can be summoned. Up to 1 Inklit Spirit(s) can be summoned every second.

-The effect lasts for 30s or until max Inklit Spirits are summoned.

Forte Circuit – Ink and Wash

Ability Name Description Spiritual Sketch Up to 1 of each of Spiritual Sketch: Left, Spiritual Sketch: Middle, and Spiritual Sketch: Right can exist at the same time, each lasting for 15s. Heavy Attack: Composition When performing the 3 moves below, if “Afflatus” is higher than 30, consume STA and 30 “Afflatus” to attack the target, dealing Glacio DMG, and summon Spiritual Sketch: Middle.

-Hold the Basic Attack button shortly after Basic Attack Stage 3;

-Press the Basic Attack button shortly after casting Resonance Skill; or

-Hold the Basic Attack button while in mid-air. Resonance Skill: Stroke of Genius When a Spiritual Sketch is nearby, the Resonance Skill is replaced with Stroke of Genius. When it is cast, Zhezhi will:

-Blink to the location of the Spiritual Sketch and remove it, then summon a crane spirit to attack the target, dealing Glacio DMG, considered as Basic Attack DMG.

-Gain 1 stack of “Painter’s Delight”, lasting for 8s and stacking up to 2 times. Resonance Skill: Stroke of Maestro When a Spiritual Sketch is nearby and there are 2 stacks of “Painter’s Delight”, the Resonance Skill is replaced with Stroke of Maestro. When it is cast, Zhezhi will:

-Blink to the location of the Spiritual Sketch and remove it, then summon a crane spirit to attack the target, dealing greater Glacio DMG, considered as Basic Attack DMG, and additionally increasing the Basic Attack DMG Multiplier by 18% for 22s.

-Blink to the location of the Spiritual Sketch and remove it, then summon a crane spirit to attack the target, dealing greater Glacio DMG, considered as Basic Attack DMG, and additionally increasing the Basic Attack DMG Multiplier by 18% for 22s.