Youhu in Wuthering Waves: Leaks and everything we know

Youhu is an upcoming 4-star unit in Wuthering Waves version 1.3, and here’s everything we know about the character from a mix of leaks and official information.

While players are preparing to pull for Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao in version 1.2, Kuro Games has already revealed valuable information regarding version 1.3 of Wuthering Waves. This includes two brand new characters, namely The Shorekeeper and Youhu.

Along with the official information, leakers have revealed some additional details on what to expect from her. If you’re interested in Youhu, then we have you covered.

It’s also important to clarify that the leaked information should be taken with a grain of salt and players should wait for official confirmation from the developers.

Kuro Games Youhu is an upcoming 4-star unit in Wuthering Waves.

No, Youhu does not have a release date in Wuthering Waves.

However, based on the usual schedule, players can expect the character to be available after October 6, 2024, along with the release of version 1.3.

Who is Youhu?

Based on official information, Youhu is an expert when it comes to identifying antiques. She’s a capable speaker with distinctive tastes and is quite natural at her job. However, she reflects a calm personality when dealing with treasures and antiques.

She has the ability to trace the distant pasts of those treasures by studying their wrinkles and textures.

Youhu element and weapon

Leaks suggest Youhu will be a Glacio unit in Wuthering Waves similar to Sanhua.

Additionally, she’s expected to be a Gauntlet user similar to Lingyang.

Youhu abilities

Here is what the leaks have to say about Youhu’s abilities:

She can deal cooperative attacks

She has similarities to Sanhua

She’s easy to play and has a random lottery mechanism

This is all we know about Youhu so far in Wuthering Waves. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our Exploration event guide, codes you can redeem, Twitch drops, and our voice actors hub.