Here’s what leaks say about Xiangli Yao, the upcoming DPS unit who will soon be playable in Wuthering Waves version 1.2.

Kuro Games through their official drip marketing announced two new characters who will be playable in version 1.2. These are the Glacio support Zhezhi and the DPS unit Xiangli Yao.

As such, while some players are busy pulling for Jinhsi and Changli, others are confused if they should save for Xiangli Yao. This is because he will be the ideal replacement for Calcharo and become the best unit to pair alongside Yinlin.

Article continues after ad

If you are one of those players looking to save for Xiangli Yao and want to learn more about him, we have you covered.

No, Xiangli Yao does not have a release date yet.

However, he has been confirmed to be playable in version 1.2, and leaks state he will be available in phase 2. Hence, fans can expect him to become playable somewhere around early September 2024.

Article continues after ad

Leakers have also claimed that one copy of Xiangli Yao will be given away for free via an in-game event. However, this has not been confirmed yet by the devs.

Article continues after ad

Xiangli element and weapon

HoYoverse Xiangli Yao will be an Electro unit in Wuthering Waves.

Xiangli Yao will be an Electro unit similar to Yinlin in Wuthering Waves. Additionally, leakers have claimed he will be a Gauntlet user in the game similar to Lingyang.

Xiangli Yao abilities

Here are the leaked abilities of Xiangli Yao:

Basic Attack

Ability Name Description Basic Attack Perform up to 5 consecutive attacks, dealing Electro DMG. Heavy Attack Perform a charged attack at the cost of STA, dealing Electro DMG. Mid-air Attack Perform a Plunging Attack from mid-air at the cost of STA, dealing Electro DMG. Dodge Counter Use Basic Attack after a successful Dodge to attack the target, dealing Electro DMG.

Resonance Skill

Ability Name Description Deduction Attack the target, dealing Electro DMG.

Resonance Liberation

Ability Name Description Cogitation Model Attack the target, dealing Electro DMG. Enter Intuition.



When in Intuition:

·Obtain 3 Hypercubes. Each time Resonance Skill Law of Reigns is cast, consume 1 Hypercube. Intuition ends once all Hypercubes are consumed.

·Basic Attack and Heavy Attack are replaced with Basic Attack Pivot – Impale, which performs up to 3 consecutive attacks, dealing Electro DMG.

·Resonance Skill Deduction is replaced with Resonance Skill Divergence, which deals Electro DMG.

·Dodge Attack is replaced with Dodge Attack – Unfathomed, considered as Resonance Liberation DMG.

Forte Circuit- Forever Seeking

Ability Name Description Decipher When obtaining 100 Capacity, Resonance Skill Deduction is replaced with Resonance Skill Decipher.

Attack the target, dealing Electro DMG, considered as Resonance Liberation DMG. Law of Reigns When in Intuition triggered by Resonance Liberation and obtaining 5 Performance Capacity, Resonance Skill Divergence is replaced with Resonance Skill Law of Reigns.

Attack the target, dealing Electro DMG, considered as Resonance Liberation DMG. Revamp Shortly after casting Resonance Skill Law of Reigns or Resonance Skill Divergence, use Basic Attack to perform Mid-air Attack Revamp at the cost of STA, dealing Electro DMG, considered as Resonance Liberation DMG. Capacity Xiangli Yao can hold up to 100 Capacity.

When in Intuition triggered by Resonance Liberation, Xiangli Yao cannot obtain Capacity.

Obtain Capacity for every Basic Attack Probe on hit.

Obtain Capacity for every Resonance Skill Deduction on hit. Performance Capacity Xiangli Yao can hold up to 5 Performance Capacity.

When in Intuition triggered by Resonance Liberation:

Obtain 1 Performance Capacity when Stage 1 of Basic Attack Pivot – Impale hits a target.

Obtain 2 Performance Capacity when Stage 2 and 3 of Basic Attack Pivot – Impale hit a target.

Obtain 2 Performance Capacity for every Resonance Skill Divergence on hit.

Obtain 3 Performance Capacity for every Mid-air Attack Revamp on hit.

If you want to learn more about Wuthering Waves, check out our guide on the Exploration event from Version 1.1. If you want to learn about the game in general, check out these guides on redeeming codes, current Twitch drops, and what voice actors are behind your favorite characters.