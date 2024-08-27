Wuthering Waves version 1.3: Leaks and everything we know

Wuthering Waves version 1.3 is still some time away from release, but leakers have managed to reveal information on what to expect in the upcoming update.

Wuthering Waves has been going strong ever since its launch, and players have been busy pulling for the newly-introduced character Zhezhi. Additionally, the new Moon Chase event rewards everyone with a free copy of the 5-star Lightning DPS Xiangli Yao.

However, this is just the beginning, and players are excited about future content. As it happens, version 1.3 beta has been announced and leakers have revealed valuable information on all kinds of content.

Article continues after ad

If you’re interested in the early leaks for the upcoming update, we have you covered. It’s also important to consider that even though the leaks are from people who have good track records, players should take them with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Kuro Games Wuthering Waves 1.3 will bring new characters to enjoy in Genshin Impact.

No, Wuthering Waves 1.3 does not have a release date yet.

Article continues after ad

However, based on the usual schedule, this upcoming version should be available somewhere around September 29, 2024.

Version 1.3 banners

Version 1.3 will feature a new 5-star, a 4-star, and a rerun for an old character. The banners across both phases as leaked are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Phase 1

Shorekeeper (5-star, Spectro)

Yangyang (4-star, Aero)

Youhu (4-star, Glacio)

Chixia (4-star, Fusion)

Phase 2

Jiyan (5-star, Aero)

Mortefi (4-star, Fusion)

Taoqi (4-star, Havoc)

Sanhua (4-star, Glacio)

Wuthering Waves leaks

Leakers have claimed that a brand-new region called Black Shores will be available in version 1.3. This makes sense since the 5-star unit Shorekeeper is an integral figure to the Black Shores. This region has already been mentioned a few times in version 1.0, but it seems like players will be able to visit it very soon.

Additionally, a brand new story called To the Shore’s End will also become available with the upcoming update. Players will get to fight new enemies and a brand-new boss, though its name isn’t available yet.

Article continues after ad

Finally, a new dungeon for Encore will also be available. Players will get to participate in multiple events that’ll reward Astrite and other goodies.

Article continues after ad

This is all we know about Youhu so far in Wuthering Waves. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our Exploration event guide, codes you can redeem, Twitch drops, and our voice actors hub.