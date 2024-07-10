Wuthering Waves version 1.2 update: Leaks and everything we know

Wuthering Waves version 1.2 is still some time away from release, but a combination of leaks and official information has provided insight into the next update.

Wuthering Waves version 1.1 has been successful with the release of Mt. Firmament and the two new playable characters, Jinhsi and Changli. The main story quest for version 1.1 received a positive response, and players have been happy with the various QoL updates.

As such, there is quite a lot of hype and anticipation for version 1.2, which is expected to progress Jinzhou’s story. Even though we are quite far from its release, a decent chunk of information is available that will put your minds at ease for now.

No, there is no official release date for version 1.2.

However, based on information from leakers, Wuthering Waves version 1.2 should be available around August 15, 2024.

Wuthering Waves version 1.2 characters

Kuro Games Zhezhi is one of the featured 5-star characters of version 1.2.

Kuro Games has confirmed two new 5-star characters who will be playable in Wuthering Waves version 1.2: Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao.

Here is what we know about them:

Zhezhi

Zhezhi is a shy and quiet person, but she is an amazing painter. Her dedication, love, and persistence in painting have earned Zhezhi the affection and respect of people around her. Her banner is expected to be available in Phase 1 of version 1.2.

Xiangli Yao

Xiangli Yao is the chief investigator at Huaxu Academy in Jinzhou. He is a gentle and rational soul passionate about Automata Mechanics. Despite being very young, he possesses exceptional expertise across multiple research fields. His banner is expected to be available in Phase 2 of version 1.2.

Wuthering Waves version 1.2 leaks

Kuro Games Wuthering Waves version 1.2 might receive a free 5-star.

Based on leaks, version 1.2 will not have a new region. Instead, there will be a big event featuring the various characters from Jinzhou.

Zhezhi is also expected to be a Glacio sub-DPS, while Xiangli Yao is rumored to be an Electro Gauntlet DPS. Zhezhi is also supposed to have good synergy with Jinhsi.

Finally, leaks suggest that Xiangli Yao should be a free character. There is no concrete information on this yet, but it should become clear in the coming days.

