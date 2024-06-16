Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris event: All tasks & rewards

Find out everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves’ Second Coming of Solaris event, including all tasks, rewards, and how to complete them.

Wuthering Waves’ Second Coming of Solaris event has just started, allowing you to take part in a series of quests to earn multiple rewards, including Astrites you can use to pull some of the best 5-star Resonators in the game.

This limited-time event revolves around a bestselling book, The Second Coming of Solaris, written by Karl, a member of the New Federation. As the book is being adapted to a game, your task is to help bring various objectives used for reference.

Article continues after ad

Check out everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris event, including tasks, rewards, and more.

Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris event explained

kuro game Visit Maqi in Jinzhou to get started on the Second of Solaris event quests in Wuthering Waves.

For each day until June 27, 2024, players will be able to visit Maqi – an NPC in the Pioneer’s Association building in Jinzhou – and interact with her to start the Second Coming of Solaris quests.

Article continues after ad

A different quest will be available daily. However, those who missed out on certain days can continue doing them regardless as long as they talk to Maqi.

Additionally, players wanting to jump in this event must be at least Union Level 14 and complete the Echoing Marche quest, as those are the requirements to unlock the quests.

Article continues after ad

All tasks and rewards in Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris event

Below, you’ll find a complete list of all the rewards and tasks from the Second Coming of Solaris event in Wuthering Waves and how to complete them.

Day 1: Specialty Drinks

The objective of this quest is to find information regarding specialty drinks for Maqi in Jinzhou. Visit the Souvenir Shop in Jinzhou and talk to Ganxue, who will give you Tea Leaves. Afterward, head back to Maqi to complete the quest for Specialty Drinks.

Rewards:

x60 Astrite

x4 Advanced Resonance Potion

X5 Medium Energy Core

Day 2: Sea of Flowers in the Valley

This time, Maqi will ask you to deliver the Sea of Flowers to her. To complete this quest, you can either give her flowers from your inventory or purchase them from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou and obtain Iris from Linsu. Return to Maqi once you’ve found all of them to complete the quest.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rewards:

x60 Astrite

x30000 Shell Credit

Advanced Energy Core

Day 3: Golden Insect

As for the third-day quest, you have the option to obtain a butterfly by talking to the children near the Relic Merchant or handing over one to Maqi from your inventory, provided that you have it.

Rewards:

x60 Astrite

x4 Advanced Sealed Tube

x5 Medium Resonance Potion

Day 4: Crownless?

You’ll have to retrieve an enemy material to Maqi for the fourth-day quest. This includes any material you pick up from Tacet Discords in the game’s world.

Rewards: