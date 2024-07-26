Wuthering Waves PS5: Everything we know

Kuro Games has finally revealed that Wuthering Waves is coming to PS5, so here’s everything you need to know ahead of its launch.

Wuthering Waves was initially released on May 22, 2024, for PC and mobile devices and since then, the free-to-play gacha game has enjoyed great success. While many players are currently rolling on the latest Changli banner, there are those on PS5 who are still waiting to delve into the action.

Fortunately, Kuro Games has now revealed more details on the upcoming PS5 version of WuWa, so here’s what we currently know about the highly-anticipated release.

Kuro Games The PS5 version of Wuthering Waves is now in development.

No, Kuro Games has yet to reveal any details regarding the Wuthering Waves PS5 release date. However, on July 23, 2024, the devs revealed that a PS5 version is currently in development.

“Dear Rovers, We are excited to announce that the PS5 version of Wuthering Waves is now officially in development,” wrote Kuro Games on X. “We’ll provide updates on the official launch time of the PS5 version in the future. Please stay tuned for more information!”

It’s important to note, that the post made no mention of a PS4 release. While this doesn’t mean that a PS4 version won’t be released in the future, it is looking rather unlikely given there’s been no further announcements.

As always, we’ll update this section as and when Kuro Games provides more release date information.

Wuthering Waves PS5 crossplay & cross-progression

Kuro Games has not announced whether Wuthering Waves will support crossplay and cross-progression on PS5, but the PC and mobile versions have this functionality. This means players should be able to use the PC/mobile account when playing on PS5 and vice versa.

Article continues after ad

As for crossplay, Wuthering Waves does support multiplayer sessions between all current platforms, but we’ll have to see whether this will be the case when the PS5 version releases.

While you wait for Wuthering Waves to hit the PlayStation Store, check out the current banner and use our codes page to get access to some free items.